Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.05% to Settle at $72.61 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery gained $2.15 per barrel, or 3.05% to $72.61 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $4.47 or 6.56% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, July 23, 2021 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Off 3.51% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 102.88% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 80.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.51% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 52.48% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.02% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.00%

--Year-to-date it is up $24.09 or 49.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

