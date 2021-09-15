Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.05% to Settle at $72.61 -- Data Talk

09/15/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery gained $2.15 per barrel, or 3.05% to $72.61 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $4.47 or 6.56% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, July 23, 2021 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Off 3.51% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 102.88% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 80.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.51% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 52.48% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.02% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.00%

--Year-to-date it is up $24.09 or 49.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1503ET

All news about WTI
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.53% to Settle at $75.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.57% to Settle at $2.2066 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.04% to Settle at $2.2053 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.05% to Settle at $72.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pTSX BRIEF : Enters Last Hour of Trade Wednesday Up Near 150 Pts With Upward Mome..
MT
02:49pDJ INDUSTRIAL : US Dollar Steady Wednesday, Markets Looking Ahead to US Retail S..
MT
02:47pWTI Crude Oil Rises More than 3% Following Big Drop in U.S. Inventories
MT
02:35pOctober WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$2.15; Settles at US$72.61 per Barre..
MT
02:34pFOREX UPDATE : North America Close, USD-CAD
MT
02:22pDJ INDUSTRIAL : Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Sept. 15
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral