Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.05% to Settle at $77.41 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained $2.29 per barrel, or 3.05% to $77.41 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $4.57 or 6.27% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 37.42% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.00% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 6.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.27% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 46.72% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.55%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.85 or 3.55%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

01-11-23 1457ET