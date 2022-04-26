Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.21% to Settle at $101.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery gained $3.16 per barrel, or 3.21% to $101.70 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 17.78% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 63.90% from its 52-week low of $62.05 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 61.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.78% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 33.68% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.00% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.42%

--Year-to-date it is up $26.49 or 35.22%

