Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.22% to Settle at $119.40 -- Data Talk

03/07/2022 | 03:01pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained $3.72 per barrel, or 3.22% to $119.40 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $11.73 or 10.89% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 22, 2008

--Up 106.72% from its 52-week low of $57.76 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 83.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 56.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 17.82% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $44.19 or 58.76%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 1500ET

All news about WTI
03:15pUkraine crisis jeopardises Middle East's Black Sea wheat supply
RE
03:14pTREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher after 10-year drops to two-month low
RE
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 4.32% to Settle at $123.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pMIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Co-founders of Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne quit board
RE
03:09pAlberta premier says he expects to see record alberta oil output…
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.85% to Settle at $3.9215 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.79% to Settle at $3.5721 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.22% to Settle at $119.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:54pCERAWEEK-With oil market in turmoil, energy execs urge more output, security
RE
02:39pGeneral Motors Along With Fossil Fuel Auto Peers Drop as Crude Oil Touches Highest Leve..
MT
Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish