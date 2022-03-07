Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.22% to Settle at $119.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained $3.72 per barrel, or 3.22% to $119.40 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $11.73 or 10.89% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 22, 2008

--Up 106.72% from its 52-week low of $57.76 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 83.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 56.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 17.82% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $44.19 or 58.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 1500ET