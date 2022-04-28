Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.27% to Settle at $105.36 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery gained $3.34 per barrel, or 3.27% to $105.36 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $6.82 or 6.92% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up nine of the past 12 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Off 14.83% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 69.80% from its 52-week low of $62.05 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 62.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.83% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 38.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 27.48% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.07%

--Year-to-date it is up $30.15 or 40.09%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1504ET