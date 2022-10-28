Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.35% This Week to Settle at $87.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery gained $2.85 per barrel, or 3.35% to $87.90 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Today it is down $1.18 or 1.32%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 28.94% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.06% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 5.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.94% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.54% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.50% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 10.58%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.69 or 16.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1503ET