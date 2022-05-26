Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.41% to Settle at $114.09 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained $3.76 per barrel, or 3.41% to $114.09 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $4.32 or 3.94% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Off 7.77% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 83.07% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 70.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 49.96% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.47% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.98%

--Year-to-date it is up $38.88 or 51.70%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

