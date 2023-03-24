Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.48% This Week to Settle at $69.26 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $2.33 per barrel, or 3.48% to $69.26 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 70.00 cents or 1.00%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.64 or 2.31% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 43.28% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 3.78% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 39.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.14% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 3.78% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 52.33% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.11%

--Year-to-date it is down $11.00 or 13.71%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

