  Homepage
  Commodities
  World
  OTC Data Services
  WTI
  News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:35:06 2023-03-24 pm EDT
69.21 USD   -0.46%
03:41pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Higher, Chicago and Europe Up
DJ
03:32pVenezuela need for dollars helped spark PDVSA graft probe -sources
RE
03:25pSector Update: Energy
MT
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.48% This Week to Settle at $69.26 -- Data Talk

03/24/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $2.33 per barrel, or 3.48% to $69.26 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 70.00 cents or 1.00%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.64 or 2.31% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 43.28% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 3.78% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 39.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.14% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 3.78% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 52.33% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.11%

--Year-to-date it is down $11.00 or 13.71%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1459ET

03:41pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Higher, Chicago and Europe Up
DJ
03:32pVenezuela need for dollars helped spark PDVSA graft probe -sources
RE
03:25pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:21pNational Bank On What It Will Be Watching Next Week
MT
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.77% This Week to Settle at $74.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:14pCanadian $ pares decline as Wall Street turns higher
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.62% This Week to Settle at $2.6952 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.48% This Week to Settle at $2.5885 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.48% This Week to Settle at $69.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:45pWTI Crude Falls as European Banking Woes Steer Investors Away from Risk
MT
