WTI
Delayed  -  04/13 03:34:36 pm EDT
104.11 USD   +2.69%
03:37pICE REVIEW : Canola Higher and Overvalued
DJ
03:22pUS ECONOMICS : Retail Sales Expected to Show 0.6% Gain in March Despite Building Inflationary Pressures
MT
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.96% to Settle at $108.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.63% to Settle at $104.25 -- Data Talk

04/13/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $3.65 per barrel, or 3.63% to $104.25 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $9.96 or 10.56% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Off 15.72% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 69.93% from its 52-week low of $61.35 hit Wednesday, April 21, 2021

--Rose 65.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.72% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 37.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.25% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.96%

--Year-to-date it is up $29.04 or 38.61%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1459ET

03:06pCorn Higher Amid Slow Pace of Planting -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:04pCrude Inventories Rise More Than Expected While Oil Prices Surge After OPEC Cuts Global..
MT
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.36% to Settle at $3.2913 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 7.33% to Settle at $3.7184 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pU.S. sets up new Mideast naval task force amid strained Gulf ties
RE
02:53pUK sanctions Russian separatists in breakaway regions, Lukoil chief
RE
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish