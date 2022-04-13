Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.63% to Settle at $104.25 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $3.65 per barrel, or 3.63% to $104.25 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $9.96 or 10.56% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Off 15.72% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 69.93% from its 52-week low of $61.35 hit Wednesday, April 21, 2021

--Rose 65.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.72% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 37.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.25% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.96%

--Year-to-date it is up $29.04 or 38.61%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1459ET