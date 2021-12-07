Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.68% to Settle at $72.05 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery gained $2.56 per barrel, or 3.68% to $72.05 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $5.79 or 8.74% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Thursday, April 30, 2020

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 14.88% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 58.28% from its 52-week low of $45.52 hit Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

--Rose 58.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.88% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 51.30% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.41% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $23.53 or 48.50%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-21 1500ET