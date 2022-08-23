Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:54 2022-08-23 pm EDT
93.57 USD   +3.06%
03:41pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:35pICE REVIEW : Canola Adds Little More to Monday's Spike
DJ
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.88% to Settle at $100.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.74% to Settle at $93.74 -- Data Talk

08/23/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. (new front month) delivery gained $3.38 per barrel, or 3.74% to $93.74 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 24.22% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 42.96% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 38.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.48% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.95%

--Year-to-date it is up $18.53 or 24.64%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1509ET

All news about WTI
03:41pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:35pICE REVIEW : Canola Adds Little More to Monday's Spike
DJ
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.88% to Settle at $100.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.45% to Settle at $2.9330 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.74% to Settle at $3.8419 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.74% to Settle at $93.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pPan Orient Energy Shareholders Approve Sale of the Company and Spin Out of Holdings Out..
MT
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Rises as Saudi Arabia Says OPEC+ Production Cuts a Possibility
MT
02:35pOctober WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$3.38; Settles at US$93.74 per Barrel
MT
01:50pArgentina prepares to restrict imports amid foreign exchange shortage -source
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral