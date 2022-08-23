Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.74% to Settle at $93.74 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. (new front month) delivery gained $3.38 per barrel, or 3.74% to $93.74 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 24.22% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 42.96% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 38.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.48% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.95%

--Year-to-date it is up $18.53 or 24.64%

