Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.82% to Settle at $81.22 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained $2.99 per barrel, or 3.82% to $81.22 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up 12 of the past 15 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Off 4.05% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 55.59% from its 52-week low of $52.20 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 52.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.76% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 44.10% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.99%

--Year-to-date it is up $6.01 or 7.99%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

