Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.87% This Week to Settle at $74.05 -- Data Talk

06/25/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery gained $2.76 per barrel, or 3.87% to $74.05 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 18, 2020, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 75.00 cents or 1.02%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 99.00 cents or 1.36% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up nine of the past 12 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018

--Up 106.90% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 92.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 55.50% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.03% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 11.66%

--Year-to-date it is up $25.53 or 52.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1500ET

All news about WTI
03:44pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slightly Higher as Oil, Natural Gas Prices Keep Ri..
MT
03:43pSupreme Court ruling, Midwest rains pressure U.S. corn and soy
RE
03:40pGlobal stocks rise on boost from inflation data; oil gains
RE
03:39pCorn Drops on Rainfall Outlook, Supreme Court Ruling
DJ
03:34pUS Oil Rig Count Falls by One This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03:12pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : US Dollar Falls, Then Recovers Friday After Softer-Than-Expecte..
MT
03:07pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.63% This Week to Settle at $76.18 -- Data ..
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.41% This Week to Settle at $2.2639 -- ..
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.68% This Week to Settle at $2.1493 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.87% This Week to Settle at $74.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish