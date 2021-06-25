Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.87% This Week to Settle at $74.05 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery gained $2.76 per barrel, or 3.87% to $74.05 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 18, 2020, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 75.00 cents or 1.02%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 99.00 cents or 1.36% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up nine of the past 12 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018

--Up 106.90% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 92.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 55.50% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.03% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 11.66%

--Year-to-date it is up $25.53 or 52.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1500ET