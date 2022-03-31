Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 33.33% This Quarter to Settle at $100.28 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $25.07 per barrel, or 33.33% to $100.28 this quarter

--Largest one quarter net gain since the second quarter of 2008

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since the second quarter of 2020

--Up for eight consecutive quarters

--Up $79.80 or 389.65% over the last eight quarters

--Up nine of the past 10 quarters

--This month it is up $4.56 or 4.76%

--Up for four consecutive months

--Up $34.10 or 51.53% over the last four months

--Largest four month gain since June 2008

--Largest four month percentage gain since Feb. 2021

--Longest winning streak since July 2021 when the market rose for four straight months

--Up 14 of the past 17 months

--Today it is down $7.54 or 6.99%

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 18.93% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 70.98% from its 52-week low of $58.65 hit Monday, April 5, 2021

--Rose 63.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 31.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.98% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $25.07 or 33.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

