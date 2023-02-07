Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 4.09% to Settle at $77.14 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained $3.03 per barrel, or 4.09% to $77.14 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.75 or 5.11% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Off 37.64% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.62% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 13.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.49% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 5.90% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 46.91% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $3.12 or 3.89%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

