Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 4.40% This Week to Settle at $79.68 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained $3.36 per barrel, or 4.40% to $79.68 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 10, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up $1.52 or 1.94%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $4.00 or 5.29% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Off 35.59% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.19% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 31.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.38% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 9.39% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 45.16% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down 58.00 cents or 0.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

