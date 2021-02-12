Log in
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 4.61% This Week to Settle at $59.47 -- Data Talk

02/12/2021 | 03:02pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained $2.62 per barrel, or 4.61% to $59.47 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $7.27 or 13.93% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week gain since the week ending May 22, 2020

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending June 5, 2020

--Up 12 of the past 15 weeks

--Today it is up $1.23 or 2.11%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

--Rose 14.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 24.88% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 59.07% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 13.93%

--Year-to-date it is up $10.95 or 22.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-21 1501ET

