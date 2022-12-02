Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 4.85% This Week to Settle at $79.98 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery gained $3.70 per barrel, or 4.85% to $79.98 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 4, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is down $1.24 or 1.53%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 35.34% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 20.71% from its 52-week low of $66.26 hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Rose 20.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 44.95% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $4.77 or 6.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

