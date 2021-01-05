Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 4.85% to Settle at $49.93 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained $2.31 per barrel, or 4.85% to $49.93 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
--Up six of the past eight sessions
--Highest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
--Off 20.37% from its 52-week high of $62.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
--Down 20.37% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 4.85% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 65.63% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up $1.41 or 2.91%
