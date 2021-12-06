Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 4.87% to Settle at $69.49 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Jan. delivery gained $3.23 per barrel, or 4.87% to $69.49 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Off 17.91% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 52.66% from its 52-week low of $45.52 hit Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

--Rose 51.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.91% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 45.93% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 52.17% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $20.97 or 43.22%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

12-06-21 1502ET