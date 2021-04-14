Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 4.94% to Settle at $63.15 -- Data Talk

04/14/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $2.97 per barrel, or 4.94% to $63.15 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.83 or 6.46% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, March 17, 2021

--Off 4.45% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 217.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.45% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 32.61% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 56.54% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.74%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.63 or 30.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-21 1505ET

All news about WTI
03:12pACCIONA S A  : Spain's Acciona hires banks for IPO of $9.6 billion energy unit
RE
03:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 4.94% to Settle at $63.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 dips off record high, Dow rises on bank ear..
RE
02:51pUPDATE : WTI Crude Rises 4.9% on an IEA Demand Boost, Bullish Inventory Report
MT
02:41pMay WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$2.97; Settles at US$63.15 per Barrel
MT
01:15pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Brazil's Petrobras says court decision will..
RE
01:13pWall Street Off Early Highs Midday as Top Banks Start Earnings Season
MT
01:11pWorld stocks rally to record highs, dollar slips
RE
01:08pWorld stocks rally to record highs, dollar slips
RE
01:01pDow Pares Gains, S&P 500 Declines
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ