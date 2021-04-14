Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 4.94% to Settle at $63.15 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $2.97 per barrel, or 4.94% to $63.15 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.83 or 6.46% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, March 17, 2021

--Off 4.45% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 217.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.45% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 32.61% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 56.54% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.74%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.63 or 30.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-21 1505ET