Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.13% to Settle at $102.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery gained $5.01 per barrel, or 5.13% to $102.60 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $6.82 or 7.12% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Off 17.06% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 64.63% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 54.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.38% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.99%

--Year-to-date it is up $27.39 or 36.42%

