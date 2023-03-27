Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.13% to Settle at $72.81 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $3.55 per barrel, or 5.13% to $72.81 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Off 40.37% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 9.09% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 31.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.79% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 9.09% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 49.89% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.50%

--Year-to-date it is down $7.45 or 9.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1506ET