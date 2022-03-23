Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Cours en différé.  Delayed  -  03/23 03:22:03 pm EDT
114.74 USD   +5.75%
03:28pRussian national wealth fund down to $154.8 billion as of March 1
RE
03:20pDollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe
RE
03:19pICE REVIEW : Canola Corrects Lower
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.18% to Settle at $114.93 -- Data Talk

03/23/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for May (new front month) delivery gained $5.66 per barrel, or 5.18% to $114.93 today


--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 7.09% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 96.26% from its 52-week low of $58.56 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 87.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 51.06% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 20.90% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 20.07%

--Year-to-date it is up $39.72 or 52.81%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:28pRussian national wealth fund down to $154.8 billion as of March 1
RE
03:20pDollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe
RE
03:19pICE REVIEW : Canola Corrects Lower
DJ
03:16pCuba says fuel shortages due to spike in demand, troubles at power plant
RE
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 5.30% to Settle at $121.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:13pPutin wants 'unfriendly' countries to pay for Russian gas in roubles
RE
03:11pOccidental plans up to $1 billion for facility to capture carbon from air
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.24% to Settle at $3.4387 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 6.49% to Settle at $4.1148 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.18% to Settle at $114.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish