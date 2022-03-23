Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.18% to Settle at $114.93 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May (new front month) delivery gained $5.66 per barrel, or 5.18% to $114.93 today

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 7.09% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 96.26% from its 52-week low of $58.56 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 87.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 51.06% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 20.90% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 20.07%

--Year-to-date it is up $39.72 or 52.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

03-23-22 1502ET