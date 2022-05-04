Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.27% to Settle at $107.81 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery gained $5.40 per barrel, or 5.27% to $107.81 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Off 12.85% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 73.75% from its 52-week low of $62.05 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 64.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.85% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 41.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 25.80% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $32.60 or 43.35%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

