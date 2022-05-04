Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/04 02:59:22 pm EDT
108.29 USD   +5.56%
03:03pWTI Crude Oil Rises as the European Union Moves to Ban Russian Imports, US Inventories Rise
MT
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.32% to Settle at $3.6523 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.80% to Settle at $4.1970 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.27% to Settle at $107.81 -- Data Talk

05/04/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery gained $5.40 per barrel, or 5.27% to $107.81 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Off 12.85% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 73.75% from its 52-week low of $62.05 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 64.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.85% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 41.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 25.80% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $32.60 or 43.35%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1501ET

All news about WTI
03:03pWTI Crude Oil Rises as the European Union Moves to Ban Russian Imports, US Inventories ..
MT
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.32% to Settle at $3.6523 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.80% to Settle at $4.1970 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.27% to Settle at $107.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:56pJune WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$5.40; Settles at US$107.81 per Barrel
MT
02:22pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising in Wednesday Trade
MT
02:01pGoodyear Tire & Rubber Launches Soybean Oil-Based City Transit Tires
MT
01:56pKimmeridge says in talks with Chesapeake Energy about changes
RE
01:53pFalcon Oil & Gas Provides Update on Stage Three Work Program at Beetaloo Project in Aus..
MT
01:08pEquities Mixed Midday as Federal Reserve Set to Kick Off Aggressive Tightening
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish