Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.36% This Week to Settle at $92.61 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery gained $4.71 per barrel, or 5.36% to $92.61 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Today it is up $4.44 or 5.04%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 25.13% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 41.24% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 13.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.13% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 21.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.26% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $17.40 or 23.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1504ET