Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.46% This Quarter to Settle at $105.76 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery gained $5.48 per barrel, or 5.46% to $105.76 this quarter

--Up for nine consecutive quarters

--Up $85.28 or 416.41% over the last nine quarters

--Up 10 of the past 11 quarters

--This month it is down $8.91 or 7.77%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Nov. 2021

--Snaps a six month winning streak

--Today it is down $4.02 or 3.66%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $6.00 or 5.37% over the last two sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 14.50% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 69.70% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 40.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 39.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 27.21% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $30.55 or 40.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1511ET