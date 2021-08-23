Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.63% to Settle at $65.64 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. (new front month) delivery gained $3.50 per barrel, or 5.63% to $65.64 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, May 5, 2020

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Snaps a seven session losing streak

--Off 12.77% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 83.40% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 54.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.77% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 37.84% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 54.82% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 11.24%

--Year-to-date it is up $17.12 or 35.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

