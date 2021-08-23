Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.63% to Settle at $65.64 -- Data Talk

08/23/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. (new front month) delivery gained $3.50 per barrel, or 5.63% to $65.64 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, May 5, 2020

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Snaps a seven session losing streak

--Off 12.77% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 83.40% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 54.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.77% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 37.84% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 54.82% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 11.24%

--Year-to-date it is up $17.12 or 35.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-21 1507ET

All news about WTI
03:39pFive killed in Mexico's oil platform fire, output remains offline
RE
03:30pSoybeans, wheat gain in commodities rebound; biofuel worries cap corn
RE
03:25pDollar slips after last week's climb as data eases tapering fears
RE
03:19pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 5.48% to Settle at $68.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.92% to Settle at $2.1232 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 5.08% to Settle at $2.0051 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.63% to Settle at $65.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pTSX BRIEF : Enters Last Hour of Monday Trade Up Near 130 Pts, Adding to Near 125..
MT
02:44pDJ INDUSTRIAL : US Dollar Declines Monday Afternoon as Taper Looks Further Out
MT
02:43pUPDATE : WTI Crude Oils Ends Up 5.6%, Snaps a Seven-Day Losing Streak as Bargain..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral