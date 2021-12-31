Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 55.01% This Year to Settle at $75.21 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained $26.69 per barrel, or 55.01% to $75.21 this year
--Largest one year net and percentage gain since year end 2009
--Up four of the past six years
--The average price for the year was $68.11
--This quarter it is up 18.00 cents or 0.24%
--Up for seven consecutive quarters
--Up $54.73 or 267.24% over the last seven quarters
--Largest seven quarter gain since the second quarter of 2008
--Up eight of the past nine quarters
--This month it is up $9.03 or 13.64%
--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Feb. 2021
--Up 11 of the past 14 months
--This week it is up $1.42 or 1.92%
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up $4.35 or 6.14% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 17, 2021
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is down $1.78 or 2.31%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Snaps a seven session winning streak
--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
--Off 11.15% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
--Up 57.94% from its 52-week low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Rose 55.01% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 11.15% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
--Up 57.94% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 48.23% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-31-21 1516ET