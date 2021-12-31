Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 55.01% This Year to Settle at $75.21 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained $26.69 per barrel, or 55.01% to $75.21 this year

--Largest one year net and percentage gain since year end 2009

--Up four of the past six years

--The average price for the year was $68.11

--This quarter it is up 18.00 cents or 0.24%

--Up for seven consecutive quarters

--Up $54.73 or 267.24% over the last seven quarters

--Largest seven quarter gain since the second quarter of 2008

--Up eight of the past nine quarters

--This month it is up $9.03 or 13.64%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Feb. 2021

--Up 11 of the past 14 months

--This week it is up $1.42 or 1.92%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $4.35 or 6.14% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 17, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down $1.78 or 2.31%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Snaps a seven session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Off 11.15% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 57.94% from its 52-week low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 55.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.15% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 57.94% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.23% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1516ET