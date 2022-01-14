Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.24% This Week to Settle at $83.82 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained $4.92 per barrel, or 6.24% to $83.82 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 10, 2021

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up $12.96 or 18.29% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week gain since the week ending June 5, 2020

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 4, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021, when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up $1.70 or 2.07%

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 0.98% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 60.57% from its 52-week low of $52.20 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 60.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 10.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 42.31% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 11.45%

--Year-to-date it is up $8.61 or 11.45%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1503ET