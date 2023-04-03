Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.28% to Settle at $80.42 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $4.75 per barrel, or 6.28% to $80.42 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $7.45 or 10.21% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 34.14% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 20.50% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 22.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.47% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 20.50% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 44.65% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 16.00 cents or 0.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

