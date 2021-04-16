Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.42% This Week to Settle at $63.13 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $3.81 per barrel, or 6.42% to $63.13 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 5, 2021
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 33.00 cents or 0.52%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 5, 2021
--Snaps a four session winning streak
--Off 4.48% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021
--Rose 245.54% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.48% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021
--Up 32.57% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 56.55% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 6.71%
--Year-to-date it is up $14.61 or 30.11%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-16-21 1502ET