Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.42% This Week to Settle at $63.13 -- Data Talk

04/16/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $3.81 per barrel, or 6.42% to $63.13 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 5, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 33.00 cents or 0.52%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 5, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 4.48% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 245.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.48% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 32.57% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 56.55% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.71%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.61 or 30.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-16-21 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.42% This Week to Settle at $63.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pDollar at 4-week low on retreating Treasury yields
RE
02:59pDollar at 4-week low on retreating Treasury yields
RE
02:57pClean crude? Oil firms use offsets to claim green barrels
RE
02:57pClean crude? Oil firms use offsets to claim green barrels
RE
02:45pUPDATE : WTI Crude Oil Edges Down Despite China and the United States Posting Po..
MT
02:39pMay WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Down US$0.33; Settles at US$63.13 per Barrel
MT
02:30pPetrobras board confirms CEO, chooses insiders to fill top posts
RE
02:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow hit record highs as Wall St indexes ey..
RE
01:31pU.S. Interior Dept revokes Trump policies, puts climate at center of decision..
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ