Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.69% to Settle at $100.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $6.31 per barrel, or 6.69% to $100.60 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 21, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Off 18.67% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 67.17% from its 52-week low of $60.18 hit Tuesday, April 13, 2021

--Rose 67.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.67% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 32.23% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.76% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.32%

--Year-to-date it is up $25.39 or 33.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

