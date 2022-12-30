Advanced search
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.71% This Year to Settle at $80.26 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 03:08pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained $5.05 per barrel, or 6.71% to $80.26 this year


--Up for two consecutive years

--Up $31.74 or 65.42% over the last two years

--Largest two year net and percentage gain since year end 2010

--Up five of the past seven years

--This quarter it is up 77.00 cents or 0.97%

--Largest one quarter net and percentage gain since the second quarter of 2022

--Up 10 of the past 11 quarters

--This month it is down 29.00 cents or 0.36%

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down $6.27 or 7.25% over the last two months

--Largest two month net and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Down six of the past seven months

--This week it is up 70.00 cents or 0.88%

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up $9.24 or 13.01% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up $1.86 or 2.37%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 35.12% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.01% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Rose 6.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.12% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 44.76% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1507ET

