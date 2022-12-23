Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.85% This Week to Settle at $79.56 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained $5.10 per barrel, or 6.85% to $79.56 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $8.54 or 12.02% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up $2.07 or 2.67%

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 35.68% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.02% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Rose 7.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 45.24% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.23%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.35 or 5.78%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

