Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.85% This Week to Settle at $79.56 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained $5.10 per barrel, or 6.85% to $79.56 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up $8.54 or 12.02% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is up $2.07 or 2.67%
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
--Off 35.68% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 12.02% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
--Rose 7.82% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 35.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 12.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
--Off 45.24% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 1.23%
--Year-to-date it is up $4.35 or 5.78%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-23-22 1509ET