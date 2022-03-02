Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.95% to Settle at $110.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained $7.19 per barrel, or 6.95% to $110.60 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $19.01 or 20.76% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Monday, Sept. 22, 2008

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, May 18, 2020

--Up four of the past five sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, May 3, 2011

--Up 91.48% from its 52-week low of $57.76 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 80.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 45.37% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.88% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $35.39 or 47.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-22 1500ET