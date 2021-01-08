Log in
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 7.67% This Week to Settle at $52.24 -- Data Talk

01/08/2021 | 03:00pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained $3.72 per barrel, or 7.67% to $52.24 this week

--Largest one week gain since the week ending Sept. 18, 2020

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 27, 2020

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $4.01 or 8.31% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 4, 2020

--Up nine of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up $1.41 or 2.77%

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $4.62 or 9.70% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Wednesday, May 20, 2020

--Largest four day percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

--Off 11.52% from its 52-week high of $59.04 hit Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

--Down 11.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 9.70% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 64.04% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.67%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.72 or 7.67%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-21 1459ET

