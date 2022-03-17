Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 8.35% to Settle at $102.98 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained $7.94 per barrel, or 8.35% to $102.98 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 16.75% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 78.29% from its 52-week low of $57.76 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 71.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.75% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.12% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.58%

--Year-to-date it is up $27.77 or 36.92%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 1505ET