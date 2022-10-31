Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 8.86% This Month to Settle at $86.53 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery gained $7.04 per barrel, or 8.86% to $86.53 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since May 2022

--Snaps a four month losing streak

--Today it is down $1.37 or 1.56%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $2.55 or 2.86% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Off 30.05% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 31.97% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 2.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 40.44% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $11.32 or 15.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1503ET