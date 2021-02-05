Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 8.91% This Week to Settle at $56.85 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained $4.65 per barrel, or 8.91% to $56.85 this week

--Largest one week gain since the week ending May 15, 2020

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 9, 2020

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up 11 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is up 62.00 cents or 1.10%

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $4.65 or 8.91% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Thursday, May 21, 2020

--Largest five day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

--Rose 12.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 19.38% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 60.87% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $8.33 or 17.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 1501ET