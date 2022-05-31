Log in
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 9.53% This Month to Settle at $114.67 -- Data Talk

05/31/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained $9.98 per barrel, or 9.53% to $114.67 this month


--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Jan. 2022

--Up for six consecutive months

--Up $48.49 or 73.27% over the last six months

--Largest six month percentage gain since April 2021

--Longest winning streak since April 2011 when the market rose for eight straight months

--Up 16 of the past 19 months

--Today it is down 40.00 cents or 0.35%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 7.30% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 84.00% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 69.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.30% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 50.72% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.08% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $39.46 or 52.47%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1459ET

