Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 9.53% This Month to Settle at $114.67 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained $9.98 per barrel, or 9.53% to $114.67 this month
--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Jan. 2022
--Up for six consecutive months
--Up $48.49 or 73.27% over the last six months
--Largest six month percentage gain since April 2021
--Longest winning streak since April 2011 when the market rose for eight straight months
--Up 16 of the past 19 months
--Today it is down 40.00 cents or 0.35%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 24, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year
--Off 7.30% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 84.00% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Rose 69.33% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 7.30% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 50.72% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 21.08% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up $39.46 or 52.47%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-31-22 1459ET