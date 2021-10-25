Front Month Nymex Crude Unchanged at $83.76 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery is Unchanged at $83.76 per barrel today

--Off 0.13% from its 52-week high of $83.87 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 134.03% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 117.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.13% from its 2021 settlement high of $83.87 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 75.89% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 42.35% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 11.64%

--Year-to-date it is up $35.24 or 72.63%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-21 1502ET