Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.10% to Settle at $3.3781 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery lost 0.33 cent per gallon, or 0.10% to $3.3781 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 11, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 8.27% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 73.14% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 65.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 49.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 8.27% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.91%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1496 or 51.59%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-22 1502ET