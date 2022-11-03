Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:27 2022-11-03 pm EDT
88.09 USD   -0.99%
03:36pBrazil's Petrobras to pay out $8.5 billion dividend amid squabble
RE
03:34pCorn Slides on Pressure From Hawkish Fed -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:32pUS ECONOMICS: Pivotal Labor Market Report Expected to Show Uptick in Jobless Rate
MT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.12% to Settle at $2.6939 -- Data Talk

11/03/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 0.33 cent per gallon, or 0.12% to $2.6939 today


--Off 37.00% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 38.07% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 17.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.00% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 19.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.00% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 46.54 cents or 20.88%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1505ET

