Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.12% to Settle at $2.6939 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery lost 0.33 cent per gallon, or 0.12% to $2.6939 today

--Off 37.00% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 38.07% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 17.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.00% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 19.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.00% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 46.54 cents or 20.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1505ET