WTI
Delayed  -  03:33 2022-10-20 pm EDT
84.69 USD   -0.10%
03:39pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.03% to Settle at $92.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission levied $2.5 billion in fines last year
RE
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.17% to Settle at $2.6478 -- Data Talk

10/20/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery lost 0.44 cent per gallon, or 0.17% to $2.6478 today


--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 38.08% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 35.71% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 6.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.08% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 17.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.08% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 41.93 cents or 18.82%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1459ET

03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.17% to Settle at $2.6478 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.78% to Settle at $3.7568 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.50% to Settle at $85.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:47pWTI Crude Oil Rises as the Market Shrugs Off Additional Supply from US Strategic Reserv..
MT
02:43pNovember WTI Crude Oil Contract Expires Up US$0.43 to Settle at US$85.98 per Barrel; De..
MT
02:22pMexico muddies waters on oil hedge to avoid cost hikes from Wall Street, oil majors
RE
02:15pMexico requests prices for oil hedge program year round, constan…
RE
