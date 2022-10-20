Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.17% to Settle at $2.6478 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery lost 0.44 cent per gallon, or 0.17% to $2.6478 today

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 38.08% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 35.71% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 6.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.08% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 17.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.08% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 41.93 cents or 18.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1459ET