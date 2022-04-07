Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  04/07 03:05:27 pm EDT
96.20 USD   -0.74%
03:19pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.48% to Settle at $100.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.21% to Settle at $3.0398 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.31% to Settle at $3.2678 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.21% to Settle at $3.0398 -- Data Talk

04/07/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery lost 0.64 cent per gallon, or 0.21% to $3.0398 today


--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 15.83 cents or 4.95% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 17.46% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 55.80% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 55.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.46% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 17.46% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 81.13 cents or 36.41%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:19pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.48% to Settle at $100.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.21% to Settle at $3.0398 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.31% to Settle at $3.2678 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.21% to Settle at $96.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pBrazil's central bank chief sees 'very reasonable' investment inflow to Brazil in short..
RE
02:50pRussian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says he was attacked with red paint
RE
02:49pRussian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says he was attacked with red paint
RE
02:44pWTI Crude Ends Down in a Volatile Session as Additional Barrels to be Released from Str..
MT
02:36pMay WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Down US$0.20; Settles at US$96.03 per Barrel
MT
02:32pGermany's response to Ukraine insufficient, nearly half of Germans say - survey
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish