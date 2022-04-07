Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.21% to Settle at $3.0398 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery lost 0.64 cent per gallon, or 0.21% to $3.0398 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 15.83 cents or 4.95% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 17.46% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 55.80% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 55.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.46% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 17.46% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 81.13 cents or 36.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1502ET