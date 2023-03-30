Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.25% to Settle at $2.6614 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery lost 0.67 cent per gallon, or 0.25% to $2.6614 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 5.07 cents or 1.87% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 37.76% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 29.88% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 16.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.83% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.7965 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 18.57% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 37.76% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 20.19 cents or 8.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1457ET