Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.25% to Settle at $3.5012 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery lost 0.89 cent per gallon, or 0.25% to $3.5012 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 4.93% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 79.45% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 62.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 55.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 4.93% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.2727 or 57.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1459ET