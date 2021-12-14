Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.27% to Settle at $2.1108 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery lost 0.57 cent per gallon, or 0.27% to $2.1108 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 2.64 cents or 1.24% over the last two sessions

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Off 16.13% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 59.09% from its 52-week low of $1.3268 hit Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

--Rose 59.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.13% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 53.75% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 40.89% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.60%

--Year-to-date it is up 70.24 cents or 49.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-21 1501ET