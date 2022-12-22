Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.31% to Settle at $2.2488 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery lost 0.70 cent per gallon, or 0.31% to $2.2488 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 47.41% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 9.75% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 1.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 47.41% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 9.75% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Off 47.41% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.03 cents or 0.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1458ET